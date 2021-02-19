https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/19/the-uncategorized-dems-trump-derangement-syndrome-hits-pathetic-new-low-n1426714

Democrats Just Can’t Quit Trump

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Grab your castanets and let’s meet in the plaza in twelve minutes.

I hope everyone who is dealing with weather hell in various parts of the country is seeing a little relief on the horizon.

We are a little more than a week away from heading into the second year of March, 2020 and our tyrannical Democratic elected elite are focused on anything but ending this stupid plague. Sure, the blame can be spread around but I singled out the Democrats because they’re in power now and one of the ways they got there was by scaring the electorate with a relentless drumbeat of COVID panic porn and promising to focus on the pandemic if they were in charge.

Instead we’ve been treated to a second failed Trump impeachment trial that ended almost a week ago and nonstop complaining about the man they so desperately wanted to get rid of.

Are we still mentioning the number of new COVID cases each day and blaming them on the president and the party in charge?

I wrote in a Briefing near the end of last month that Trump wasn’t just living rent free in the Democrats’ heads, he’s opening up office space and doing business there free of charge.

Now that the Democrats have failed to keep Trump from running for president again they’re living in abject terror of him returning in 2024 and ruining their long term ugly designs on the United States. Couple that with the fact that they can’t really sing Biden’s praises and it’s easy to see that we’re in for a few more years of this snot bubble toddler fit of theirs.

One thing we’ve learned about the Democrats is that whenever we think they’ve plumbed the murkiest and deepest depths of Trump Derangement Syndrome depravity they find a way to go deeper.

The latest public fit by these partisan psychopaths seeks to harass Trump even after he’s departed this mortal coil.

Victoria has the story:

Democrats want to make Donald Trump’s death as miserable as they tried to make his life in office. The Democrats began trying to politically kill off Donald Trump before he took office and now they want to kill off his memory up to and after he leaves this mortal coil. California Democrat Congresswoman Linda Sanchez has introduced a bill to deprive President Trump of the typical honors of every former president. Her bill, HR 484, is called the “No Glory for Hate Act,” and seeks to deprive the former president from being buried in Arlington National Cemetery or to have any kind of memorials erected in his honor.

Seriously, these are unwell people.

One of the most glaring disconnects with the Democrats’ actions towards Trump is that they’re all dark and hateful and the justification that they use for them is that Trump is hateful.

I don’t like being dismissive of people I don’t agree with politically by saying that they’re stupid but I really am starting to believe that Democrats don’t know what most words mean.

This is beyond spiteful. This is a sustained level of hate that is pathological. The karmic register can’t look favorable for these people.

I’m not sure the country can handle much more of the Democrats’ brand of unity.

And Here’s Where We’re At

Selfie-taking tourists could be spreading COVID-19 to gorillas https://t.co/4zFPh5xTmU pic.twitter.com/W097CTsoDY — CTV News (@CTVNews) February 19, 2021

Scientists Clone Ferrets. Never Trust Scientists.

Scientists have cloned the first U.S. endangered species, a black-footed ferret duplicated from the genes of an animal that died over 30 years ago. https://t.co/AQVVsrUT0m — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 19, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Betty White is a “national treasure,” said Jennifer Love Hewitt, who dished about what it is like having the “Golden Girls” alum as a friend and, even more, a reliable drinking buddy. https://t.co/2nZ4dRJoJn — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2021

PJM Linktank

David Limbaugh: Rush Limbaugh: A Loving Brother and ‘a Friend to Countless Americans’

Best. Question. Ever. Why Aren’t School Districts Giving Taxpayers a Refund?

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #149: Is That a Mask in Your Pocket or Are You Just Happy to See Me?

New York City Subway Crime Is WAY up, Even as Ridership Is WAY Down

1619 Project Backlash Is Building in Statehouses Across the Country

Treacher: Baltimore Activist Wants to Pay Criminals Not to Kill People

Tom Cotton’s Bold Strategy to Fight the New ‘Cold War’ Against China’s ‘Evil Empire’

A corrupt Democrat in Illinois?!?!? The Most Powerful State Politician in America Is Resigning His Seat

Unity Watch: Democrats Introduce a Bill to Punish Trump When He Dies

#BidenNiHaoAlert. Did Joe Biden ‘Restart Funding’ to Shady Wuhan Lab?

De Blasio Enjoying Cuomo’s Fall From Grace—Hugely

S.C. Democrats Throw Tantrum as Fetal Heartbeat Bill Passes State House [UPDATED]

Texas Electric Board Members Live WHERE?

I have some ideas…Why Did Biden Say ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID-19 Vaccine When He Took Office?

V.D.H. Our Descent Into Collective Madness

Elder. What Left-Wing Educators Don’t Teach During ‘Black History Month’

Desolation Now: A Look Back at Dylan’s Masterpiece

#NationalTreasure. Dolly Parton Gives America a Whole New Reason to Love Her

Are You Ready for Tucker Carlson Times Three? New Fox Nation Shows Premiere in April

VIP

What I Learned From My Personal Interactions With Rush

Why Rush Limbaugh – That ‘Harmless, Lovable, Little Fuzzball’ – Was So Dangerous to the Left

Biden: No Pipeline for Americans, But for the Taliban, Sure

Covert COVID-19 News for the Week: No Super Bowl Super-Spreader, Ivermectin, and More

Is Ted Cruz’s Trip to Cancun Four Times as Important as Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal?

VIP Gold

REPLAY! LIVE NOW: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Biden’s Bigotry of No Expectations

From the Mothership and Beyond

Global debt soars to 356% of GDP

Schlichter: Our Military’s SJW-Driven Abandonment of Warfighting Is Going to Get Troops Killed

‘She’s Toast’: Trump Slaps Down Nikki Haley’s Attempt to Reach Out

Feel good story of the day. NY GOP Assemblymen Have Begun the Process of Impeaching Cuomo

It Looks Like Biden Is Acknowledging Reality When It Comes to His $15 Minimum Wage Proposal

How to Take Time Off Without Screwing Over Your Coworkers

Easy for the guy with the gun to say. Oakland Police Chief Wants “Good Witnesses,” Not Armed Citizens

Elderly Man Uses Shotgun To Stop Knife Attack On Wife

The Problem With Thinking Magazine Bans Prevent Crime

States Not Rolling Over For Biden Gun Control Plan

Agreement Reached In Lawsuit Over Carry License Delays

Rush Limbaugh, Defender of Life

The fantasy of English freedom

Rush Limbaugh Made a Whopping Charity Donation That Was Kept Completely Secret Until Now

Free Speech Organization Sues Florida University Over ‘Chilling’ Policies

Texas AG Wants To Investigate Texas Electrical Grid Council, And He Should

Biden’s Chief of Staff Tries to Spin Their Abysmal Response on Schools, Only Makes Things Worse

America’s future. Malaysiakini: The upstart that changed Malaysia’s media landscape

Turning The Push To Reopen Schools Into A ‘Republicans Seizing’ Story Overlooks A Few Important Points

Orange County DA Seeks To Take Child Murder Case Back From LA County And Progressive DA Gascon

Chart Of The Day: We’re #2 On Vaccinations! Or #4 …

California School Board Caught On Hot Mic: Parents ‘Want Their Babysitters Back’

Canadian minister jailed until he “commits to cease holding church services”

Drew Holden’s megathread comparing media obits for Rush Limbaugh to Iran’s Soleimani (and others) speaks VOLUMES

New York Times suggests that ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’s’ Bo Snerdley might not even exist

General tapped by Pelosi to lead Jan. 6 investigation has a problem with ‘peace of s**t’ Josh Hawley and his white privilege

‘Look, fat, that Mario Cart ain’t gonna play itself!’ Joe Biden calls a lid while Texas freezes (that’s how this works, right?)

The Easy, Edible Art of Lunar New Year Dumplings

Smells Like Onion

The History Of Sex: How A Small-Town Connecticut Tradition Blew Up Into An International Pastime https://t.co/WxQVZx5pt0 pic.twitter.com/TKfx2QChFc — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 19, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Clytemnestra hesitates before killing the sleeping Agamemnon – Pierre-Narcisse Guérin, c. 1822. (Louvre, Paris). pic.twitter.com/3nbYRECh7j — European Art (@EuropeanArtHIST) February 17, 2021

Legal and sane are both overrated.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

