On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Founder and Executive Director of Power The Future Daniel Turner joins Senior Editor Chris Bedford to discuss how failures in the government-induced wind sector of the Texas energy grid contributed to the state’s unfurling power crisis.

“Everyone wants to be able to say, ‘It’s because of you that this all happened,’ and that’s just not possible. There are multiple factors that added up together to cause what happened and is happening right now in Texas,” Turner explained. “The biggest underlying delta of what happened in the past as opposed to what happened now is this mandate, this on-high, government knows better, ‘We are going to tell you, this is what percentage of the electric grid has come from.’ Why does the government feel they have to do this to us?”







When it works, Turner said, green energy can be useful. The problem, he said, is that wind power and other energy alternatives are wielded by progressives and Democrats as a political weapon and do not always provide the solutions Americans need.

“There is this growing green movement, and you see this is the power of the left. It’s the same as the anti-race movement. It’s the same as a cancel culture. It’s the same as the transgender movement, There is a strong leftist movement to say we have to shove green energy down America’s throats and people are buying it. Republicans are buying into it. Yes, we should have a big percentage of our electric grid come from wind when it works great, but what happens if it doesn’t work?”

