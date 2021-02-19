https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/three-dead-shooting-louisiana-gun-range-armed-good-samaritans-stop-shooter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A gunman open fire Saturday afternoon at a gun store and range in suburban New Orleans, killing two and wounding two before being neutralized by armed bystanders, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana, and many details were still being sorted out, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the gunman shot two people inside the store before several other armed bystanders opened fire and killed the shooter.

Lopinto said two other victims were hospitalized in stable condition with gun wounds.

“We heard the gunshots and the screaming,” Tyrone Russell, who was in a training clas inside the store when the shooting broke out, told The Associated Press. “When the police came, they escorted us out. I could see glass everywhere … It was just like a really scary scene.”

