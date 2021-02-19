https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/tim-tebow-announces-retirement-mets-baseball-follow-true-calling/

(THE MIX) – Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from his second career as a professional baseball player after spending five years with the New York Mets system.

Leaving baseball will give him more time to focus on his various charity efforts.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Tebow, 33, signed with the Mets in 2016, and across three minor-league seasons, he would go on to bat .223/.299/.338 with 18 home runs, 48 doubles, and five stolen bases in 287 games.

