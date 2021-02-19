https://babylonbee.com/news/touching-cuomo-sends-signed-copies-of-his-book-to-the-families-of-nursing-home-victims/

Touching: Cuomo Sends Signed Copies Of His Book To The Families Of Nursing Home Victims

ALBANY, NY—In a touching and heartfelt gesture, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York sent signed copies of his new book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic to the families of COVID victims who died in New York nursing homes.

“You can say a lot of things about me, but you can’t say I don’t have a big heart,” said the governor. “I heard that some people in my state lost some loved ones in nursing homes for reasons completely unrelated to my handling of the COVID crisis. I thought to myself, ‘Aw… that’s too bad. Maybe I’ll send them a free copy of my book to cheer them up!'”

Out of the goodness of his heart, Governor Cuomo will be personally signing 13,000 copies of his book and sending them to the victims’ families.

As an added bonus, every book will come with a 50% off coupon for Cuomo’s next bestselling book: Your Grandma Was Old Anyway.