Florida governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the State of Florida to lower its flags to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh’s memory.

The Florida governor’s honoring of the great American patriot Rush was met with a flood of outrage by the perpetually aggrieved left.

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

#recallDeSantis Flags lowered for Rush Limbaugh? Florida lawmaker makes request to DeSantis to honor late radio host | WFLA😡😡 https://t.co/6rTtWc426N — Elyse Littenberg (@ElyseLartist) February 19, 2021

Lowering the flag to half staff for a racist blowhard like Rush Limbaugh is on brand for you. #ReplaceRon. We will work tirelessly to replace you in 2022 — Pam (@WardpamPam) February 19, 2021

Only a disgusting bigot would think it’s appropriate to lower flags to half-mast for Rush Limbaugh.https://t.co/ZzjhN9OHHw — Duke Skymocker (@DukeSkymocker) February 19, 2021

.@GovRonDeSantis wants to put our flags at half staff for Rush Limbaugh… because honoring racists f*cks is what he does best. #RemoveRon — JEN-Tifa🎩🌹 (@UnCoolGrlJEN) February 19, 2021

WTF! DeSantis just sealed his fate! Praising Rush Limbaugh & lowering the flag for him is downright DESPICABLE!! — Angela Grand (@anggrand) February 19, 2021

@GovRonDeSantis is lowering the flags for Rush Limbaugh but will not lower the flags for all those Floridians lost due to his mismanagement of Covid-19.#RemoveRon https://t.co/utZtKaBlY7 — Luke Reynard 🌊🇺🇸 (@LucasReynard1) February 19, 2021

Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida flags to be lowered at half staff for his hero and mentor Rush Limbaugh. Florida is better than this. Help us end the political career of Ron DeSantis and join our movement at @removeron — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 19, 2021

There was also an outpouring of support from conservative Americans:

A touching tribute for a legendary American patriot.🔻https://t.co/dnfno8lLOj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 19, 2021

ALERT: Governor Ron DeSantis announces flags will be lowered in honor of Rush Limbaugh! 🇺🇸 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 19, 2021

“He was a friend of mine and just a great person,” Gov. DeSantis said of Rush Limbaugh at a news conference this morning. https://t.co/3bQrKxgDyg — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 19, 2021

Earlier, DeSantis had praised Rush Limbaugh upon learning about his passing:

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L4GuZZNhfy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2021

The proposal was made by Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini on Wednesday, when long-time Palm beach resident Rush Limbaugh passed away at age 70 after a bout with lung cancer.

Today I sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting the lowering of Florida’s flags to half-staff in honor of the passing of a great Floridian—Rush Limbaugh. Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement. May his memory live on forever. pic.twitter.com/5vXHbo9mDz — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 17, 2021

“Dear Governor DeSantis: I want to respectfully resquest that you lower all flags across the state to half-staff in honor of radio icon and great Floridian Rush Limbaugh,” Sabatini’s statement read.

“Mr. Limbaugh was a champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot,” he added.

Governor DeSantis will now honor that request, along with the memory of the late, great Rush Limbaugh.

