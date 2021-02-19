https://beckernews.com/the-left-explodes-with-rage-at-desantis-for-order-to-lower-flags-to-half-staff-for-rush-limbaughs-memory-36927/

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the State of Florida to lower its flags to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh’s memory.

The Florida governor’s honoring of the great American patriot Rush was met with a flood of outrage by the perpetually aggrieved left.

There was also an outpouring of support from conservative Americans:

Earlier, DeSantis had praised Rush Limbaugh upon learning about his passing:

The proposal was made by Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini on Wednesday, when long-time Palm beach resident Rush Limbaugh passed away at age 70 after a bout with lung cancer.

“Dear Governor DeSantis: I want to respectfully resquest that you lower all flags across the state to half-staff in honor of radio icon and great Floridian Rush Limbaugh,” Sabatini’s statement read.

“Mr. Limbaugh was a champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot,” he added.

Governor DeSantis will now honor that request, along with the memory of the late, great Rush Limbaugh.

