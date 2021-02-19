https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-speak-cpac-year-first-public-appearance-leaving-office?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump will make an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, next week, marking his first public appearance since leaving office on Jan. 20.

Trump has spoken at the yearly political conference several times. He is expected to round out the event on Feb. 28, according to media reports.

The former president has kept a low profile since leaving office and throughout his second impeachment trial, though he gave several media interviews following the death of Rush Limbaugh this week.

