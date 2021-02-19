https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/tucker-carlson-crew-accused-adding-googly-eyes-aoc-pic-turns-100-genuine/

(FEDERALIST PAPERS) – A liberal pundit got dragged on Twitter after falsely accusing Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s producers of adding “googly eyes” to a photo to make Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York look bug-eyed.

On Wednesday night, Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona clucked disapprovingly on Twitter, “So it appears that Tucker’s producers added ‘googly eyes’ to AOC in this image.”

Scores of Twitter sleuths corrected him and pointed out that the 2018 photo of Ocasio-Cortez was authentic.

