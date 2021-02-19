https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/tx-gop-chair-allen-west-responds-to-rep-aocs-upcoming-visit-to-deliver-2-million-in-disaster-relief/

Texas GOP chairman Allen West responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upcoming visit to the state to deliver a check for disaster relief, saying “the gesture is appreciated but it doesn’t remove the fact that her green new deal philosophy failed Texans”:

He went on to call out the $19 billion in taxpayer subsidies he alleged the green energy industry has received since 2006 which has led to the state’s dependency on wind power:

And, surprise, green energy is not reliable when you need it:

So, thanks for the $2 million but leave the politics at home:

Absolute 🔥🔥🔥 is 100% correct:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...