Texas GOP chairman Allen West responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upcoming visit to the state to deliver a check for disaster relief, saying “the gesture is appreciated but it doesn’t remove the fact that her green new deal philosophy failed Texans”:

1/ I hear that New York progressive socialist Rep. @AOC is coming to Houston with $2M for weather relief. The gesture is appreciated but it doesn’t remove the fact that her green new deal philosophy failed Texans. https://t.co/zGm0o6CqKn — Allen West (@AllenWest) February 19, 2021

He went on to call out the $19 billion in taxpayer subsidies he alleged the green energy industry has received since 2006 which has led to the state’s dependency on wind power:

2/ Since 2006 Texas has given $19B in taxpayer subsidies to wind energy companies. Over the past 2-3 years Texas has tripled our dependence on wind energy to 23-25 percent of our energy distribution system. — Allen West (@AllenWest) February 19, 2021

And, surprise, green energy is not reliable when you need it:

3/ What Texans found out this week is that wind energy, and solar, are not reliable, dependable, and available energy resources. Therefore, ma’am, you’re not going to buy off Texans for your green new deal energy pipe dream for $2M. — Allen West (@AllenWest) February 19, 2021

So, thanks for the $2 million but leave the politics at home:

4/ Texans appreciate your assistance but don’t want to be part of a partisan political photo opportunity. If you truly cared you would have anonymously sent the check, instead of making it about you. Next time you come to Texas bring us the $19B we wasted on wind energy. — Allen West (@AllenWest) February 19, 2021

