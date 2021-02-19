https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/19/unbelievable-biden-congressional-dems-immigration-bill-details-are-the-definition-of-insane/

Another round of Covid-19 stimulus has yet to be sent to Americans, and perhaps part of the reason is that the Democrats’ focus is elsewhere:

BREAKING: New immigration bill introduced by House and Senate Democrats will bring illegal aliens deported during the Trump administration back to the U.S. and provide them with citizenship — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2021

Democrats introduced President Biden’s immigration bill, called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would allow certain previously deported immigrants to apply to return to the U.S. for humanitarian reasons https://t.co/uBfN2tYkvW pic.twitter.com/N5mB2SuXcc — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

Here are some lowlights of the Biden/Menendez/Sanchez immigration bill:

1. Amnesty for all illegal aliens + those deported by Trump.

2. Most criminal offenses are excused and even serious crimes waived for “family unity”

3. Mere claim of eligibility is deportation shield, cont — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) February 19, 2021

4. Work permits are issued upon application.

5. Employers can keep illegal aliens on the payroll if they say they intend to apply for amnesty.

6. Amnesty applicants can establish identity using school ID, municipal ID, matricula, or anything w/photo, probably a Costo card.

(cont) — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) February 19, 2021

7. Family members of amnesty applicants can get entry visa and work permit right away.

8. Ends penalties for overstays. So if you came on tourist in Dec or before and overstayed, you are on the path to citizenship!

(cont) — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) February 19, 2021

Unreal.

All to insure votes. Not safety. — Mark Veselka (@MVeselka76) February 19, 2021

What a joke https://t.co/yJdSuxVvKR — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 19, 2021

There are a lot of “jokes” coming these days from the Biden admin and congressional Democrats, and unfortunately none of them are funny.

Now’s the best time to get an American citizenship if you ever wanted one. Just overstay your welcome and bam! You’re now an American citizen. Whole country’s going down the shitter with policies like these. https://t.co/mUGBrEQuxT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2021

Remember this NOW – the @JoeBiden administration will ALWAYS prioritize illegal immigrants over Americans. Every time. https://t.co/TkwjPpH1Tw — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) February 19, 2021

Accelerated destruction of a country, culture and traditions in real time. Unbelievable! — Invictus (@INVICTUS69X) February 19, 2021

This is the definition of insane. https://t.co/tsoxcs2PKI — Errol Webber For CA Governor (@ErrolWebber) February 19, 2021

Will they get their $2000 checks? https://t.co/CfEM0nvMkw — Brian (@dustopian) February 19, 2021

I’m waiting for my stimulus @POTUS — RisingMiles (@RisingMiles) February 19, 2021

Biden and the Dems do have their “priorities”!

Oh, there’s also this:

NEW: House and Senate Democrats have introduced a bill that would replace the term “alien” with “noncitizen” in existing federal immigration legislation pic.twitter.com/6vTr8fdx8J — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2021

We couldn’t be less surprised.

Good to see this hard wrok being done while 9 million Americans are out of work. Bravo — Cocaine Mitch Capital ™️ ❄️ (@walterk36) February 19, 2021

Thank God the new regime is focused on the important issues! — Guy Smiley (@Guy_Smiley_) February 19, 2021

All while the media’s praising Biden’s Mario Kart prowess.

