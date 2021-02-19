https://justthenews.com/government/congress/united-says-its-investigating-ted-cruz-flight-data-leak?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

United Airlines says it is investigating an incident in which GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s flight booking information was leaked to the media amid criticism that the senator had flown to Cancun during Texas’s deadly cold snap.

Cruz faced harsh blowback for his family’s decision to fly to Mexico during the historic cold wave that has gripped his state over the past several days. Cruz originally said he had planned to simply accompany his family as they traveled to Cancun after which he intended to return immediately.

However, leaked flight booking information revealed that Cruz had actually rescheduled his return flight after the controversy began.

United said this week that it would be investigating that data leak.

“It’s against United’s policies to share personal information about our customers and we are investigating this incident,” the airline company told Politico. The leaker may face termination if he or she is identified, the company noted.

