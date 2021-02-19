https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-video-unlucky-dallas-woman-finds-car-enveloped-in-ice-from-leaky-pipe-in-vast-parking-lot

In a TikTok video that’s making the rounds online, one young Dallas, Texas, woman taped her own expletive-filled reaction after she discovered her car, alone in a large parking lot that she noted had seven floors, was frozen in ice formed from a leaky pipe that happened to burst directly above it.

The young woman said tearfully, “I just want y’all to f***ing know: there are seven floors in this parking garage. Look at all of these f***ing spaces, okay? Why did this f***ing single f***ing lot have a f***ing pipe leak? Why?”

Of all the parking spots in all of Dallas, this girl chose this spot and this pipe chose violence. pic.twitter.com/rGgaSpgqxj — Landon (@landonhowell) February 18, 2021

As noted by Outkick, one of the outlets that have highlighted the video, “Hundreds of thousands remain without power as the Dallas-Fort Worth area recorded a temperature of minus-2 on Tuesday, the coldest day in North Texas in 72 years. Both the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars have postponed home contests because of the storm.”

Jason Godwin, a National Weather Service meteorologist, gave an update on the conditions on Thursday, stated on Thursday, “The last couple of nights were relatively warmer than the previous few nights, so we do not want people to get a false sense of security that the extreme cold is over. While it will not be as cold as it was on Tuesday morning, it will be plenty cold enough to pose a danger to anyone without adequate heating, as well as lead to additional damage to water pipes.”

The Daily Wire reported on Thursday:

The entire city of Austin, Texas, the capital city of the nation’s second most populous state, is now under a boil water notice, water utility officials announced on Wednesday evening. “As a result of the extreme weather conditions, a city-wide boil water notice has been issued due to power loss at The Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, Austin Water’s largest water treatment facility, and drops in water pressures below minimum standards,” said Austin Water in a statement. “We worked with Austin Energy to quickly assess our system and restore power and are in the process of bringing Ullrich Water Treatment Plant back online.”

“On Tuesday, CNBC reported that more than 4 million people were without power in Texas, according to poweroutage.us. Gas prices also increased as a higher demand put pressure on the system and Texans needed fuel,” The Daily Wire noted on Tuesday.

“The majority of heating needs are met via electrical baseboard of heat pumps in the southern region,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital, according to CNBC. “The demand for electricity, over the weekend, rivaled peak summer heatwave levels.”

CNBC reported:

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.7% to trade at $3.106 per million British thermal units. Gasoline futures advanced more than 4%. “The storm that has crippled the Midwest and North East was much worse than expected,” said Jeff Kilburg, CEO at KKM Financial. “Frigid temps and speculators caught short are dramatically moving futures prices higher.”

NPR reported:

The power supply outages in Texas affected millions of people across the border in northern Mexico, where The Associated Press reported almost 5 million customers were left in the dark. Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission saidthe blackouts were tied to frozen natural gas pipelines from Texas that supply private power plants in northern Mexico.

