https://noqreport.com/2021/02/19/voters-now-believe-joe-biden-is-a-puppet-of-the-far-left/

For much of the 2020 presidential election campaign, many critics of Joe Biden charged he was catering to the extremists in the Democratic Party. They warned that in his effort to attract votes he would advocate policies that were not in alignment with mainstream America. The Sun reported Biden was being described in the political world as a “puppet of Nancy Pelosi and ‘far-left Democrats.’”

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

In a recent interview with Paul Bedard’s “Washington Secrets” column, Donald Trump Jr. said many Biden voters now “realize that they have been played,” that he’s “not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be.”

“He’s a puppet of the radical Left, and he’s their dream guy because they’ll sign whatever they put in front of them, and he doesn’t know the difference.”

Now, a new Rasmussen poll finds 54% of likely voters think Biden is a “puppet of the left.”

Only 40% disagreed.

“Less than a month after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, most voters believe the Democrat is ‘a puppet of the radical left’ and not the moderate ‘nice guy’ he was portrayed as being during the election campaign,” Rasmussen said.

“Not only do 82% of Republicans agree with Trump Jr.’s statement, but so do 27% of Democrats and 54% of voters not affiliated with either major party,” the report said.

The survey found 49% of likely voters believe the left wing has too much influence over Biden.

Follow NOQ Report on



Ramussen contacted 1,000 likely voters Feb. 16-17.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

