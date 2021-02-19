https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/19/wapo-journos-joyous-take-on-the-ted-cruz-scandal-has-it-all-except-for-any-semblance-of-honest-professional-journalism/

Earlier today, Politico Playbook noted that Ted Cruz’s ill-advised — and short-lived — Cancun trip was proof that the political scandal isn’t dead. You could tell they were having fun with it.

But the Washington Post has been having even more fun:

The Ted Cruz scandal had it all: The oversize canvas tote, awaiting its beach debut! The classic dad fleece half-zip! The 6 am scramble to book a return flight! The politician blaming his daughters! The police escort! The adorable puppy! The leaked texts! https://t.co/Ji63ptUVVT pic.twitter.com/pn91BA6rmd — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) February 19, 2021

Fabulous work, Ashley Parker!

Terrific @AshleyRParker overview of the feel-good story of the year. https://t.co/wiufa5NW1f — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) February 19, 2021

Lede de jour: “Usually, it takes at least one full day in Cancun to do something embarrassing you’ll never live down.” https://t.co/g4pLYrCoWe — Jordan Rau (@jordanrau) February 19, 2021

The kicker on this @AshleyRParker story!! “And in that moment — clad in a Patagonia puffer jacket, unshaven and slightly haggard, seeming equal parts exhausted and exasperated and even perhaps a bit contrite — Ted Cruz did, in fact, look a lot like a dad.” https://t.co/WAheihxpPQ — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) February 19, 2021

Molly Jong-Fast needs a cigarette, Parker’s piece is so good!

This piece is so good and the lede. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 19, 2021

Yes, it’s so good. Reading it, you could easily be led to believe that Ted Cruz going to Cancun is the biggest political scandal out there, and not, you know, something like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo effectively sentencing thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths and taking repeated action to cover it up.

Well, it is missing the part where Cruz covered up the deaths of thousands of senior citizens while the media cheered, so everything except that https://t.co/2FlQtxHkss — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 19, 2021

Need more proof that journalists are only interested in scandals when they involve Republicans? The glee in this tweet tells me it’s only a “scandal” because it can be used to tear down Cruz and the Republican party. Andrew Cuomo? Never heard of him. https://t.co/JYh7I3nI3E — Shaner (@shaner5000) February 19, 2021

You could almost be forgiven for thinking Ashley Parker never heard of him:

Not a single tweet from Ashley here in the last 5 days about Andrew Cuomo threatening members of his own party if they didn’t participate in the cover up of him slaughtering nursing home patients last year. Not a single one. https://t.co/ixg1T7L4LM — Greg (@BankofGSimms) February 19, 2021

Not just not a single tweet about it in the last five days, but not a single tweet about it at all:

In addition to being a Washington Post reporter, Ashley is also a senior political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. So it’s only natural that she’d ignore Andrew Cuomo and set her laser-like focus on Ted Cruz.

You could investigate Cuomo, but why do journalism? https://t.co/EZa0OtUKFN — Reaganesque (@TheReaganWay) February 19, 2021

Yeah, who needs actual reporting these days?

serial killer in new york and this is what gets the press aroused https://t.co/jXgMPwHKmr — DrainTheSwamp ⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) February 19, 2021

