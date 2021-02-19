https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/watch-people-are-accusing-houston-mayor-sylvester-turner-of-faking-a-power-outage-during-a-live-tv-interview/

We’re not sure who comes off worse here: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who thinks his power went out during a live TV interview except his home WiFi is still working or ABC 13 in Houston that captioned the video, “Even the mayor loses power at the worst times…during an interview with us” even though it’s clear he never lost power?

Either way, this is an instant classic especially since we see an aide to the mayor come on and apologize. How is this still up and being spun as a power outage?

“Oh, no, we just lost power.”

And people are accusing him of intentionally turning off the lights to gain sympathy:

Our mayor Sylvester Turner really acted like his lights went off during a live telecast ….. this is equivalent to when Vince McMahon went into the limo and the limo blew up to end Monday Night Raw……… he was on the very next week cause Chris Benoit offed his family! — me (@ksea43) February 18, 2021

@SylvesterTurner how did you manage to stay on that lil zoom after your lights went out? 😭😭😂😭 — ale (@amnts_) February 18, 2021

Man @SylvesterTurner You Out Of Line 😂 For That Dumb Ass Video , Why You Try To Insult Our Intelligence Like That Should Known It Was Finna Be Sum Bs After I Saw Yo Cosby Sweater …#SMH #WORSTMAYOR #EVER “When You Here The Code Word Hit The Light Switch “

😂😂 WIFI STILL ON — SCOPEBOY🤮💦 (@1scopeboylazzo) February 19, 2021

I died when Sylvester Turner turned them lights off 😂 — Jo💋 (@_JoVincia) February 18, 2021

How despicable @SylvesterTurner having someone turn the lights off during the interview with @abc13houston like your power went out. Texas is failing its residents horribly and instead of fixing the shit y’all playing games. #AbbottResign #houstonblackout #houstonpoweroutage — Wolf of All Streets (@m1stercrypt0) February 18, 2021

Even better are the people making their own videos to imitate the clueless mayor:

And:

