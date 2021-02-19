https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/watch-people-are-accusing-houston-mayor-sylvester-turner-of-faking-a-power-outage-during-a-live-tv-interview/

We’re not sure who comes off worse here: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who thinks his power went out during a live TV interview except his home WiFi is still working or ABC 13 in Houston that captioned the video, “Even the mayor loses power at the worst times…during an interview with us” even though it’s clear he never lost power?

Either way, this is an instant classic especially since we see an aide to the mayor come on and apologize. How is this still up and being spun as a power outage?

Watch for yourself:

“Oh, no, we just lost power.”

And people are accusing him of intentionally turning off the lights to gain sympathy:

Even better are the people making their own videos to imitate the clueless mayor:

And:

