A Raw Story far-left “journalist” was left speechless after being confronted by Project Veritas journalist James Lalino over lies that she published.

Raw Story’s Sarah Burris had lied and claimed that Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe promoted claims that Antifa was behind the Capitol invasion on January 6. He did not.

The far-left activist/propagandist was left speechless when confronted about her tall tales.

Lalino approached Burris and attempted to give her a plush llama mocking the fact that she had to delete her false claims about Project Veritas.

Since Raw Story is not actually responsible journalism, they simply deleted the paragraph containing the lie, instead of apologizing or explaining their mistake to their readers.

“I hope Burris’ car is doing okay. Our journalists were concerned that she was flustered and therefore had difficulty getting her engine started. I’m also sad she didn’t accept her alpaca,” O’Keefe wrote in an email to supporters. “The Veritas journalists went through a lot of trouble to get her this well-deserved gift. All of this could have been avoided if she hadn’t promoted propaganda and lies against Project Veritas. I hope Burris will start covering news more objectively instead of allowing her emotions to get in the way.”

