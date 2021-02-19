https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/we-believe-the-preferred-phrase-to-describe-maskless-frank-biden-is-grandma-killer-a/

President Joe Biden’s brother, Frank, was spotted without a mask at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday night:

We believe the phrase journos love to use to describe this sort of behavior is “Grandma Killer,” right?

Their rules and all:

Oh, and this isn’t news so move along, everyone:

And get ready for “Republicans pounce”?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...