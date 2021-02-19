https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/539537-we-knew-media-would-coddle-biden-heres-why-its-much-worse

Before President BidenJoe BidenDeath toll from winter weather rises to at least 40: AP On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Top political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal campaign contributions MORE took office, I predicted in this space that traditional media would coddle him and his administration for the foreseeable future. Not a difficult prediction to make, given the road map provided during a scrutiny-free campaign. Title of that column: “The new marshmallow media in the Biden era.”

But what we’re witnessing in these first few weeks is even worse than the already-low expectations set going in. Here are a few painful exhibits from the past week alone of the fluffy “journalism” that had been on hiatus since the Obama-Biden era:

President Biden has expressed a preference for a fire built in the Oval Office fireplace, and sometimes adds a log himself to keep it going. Unlike his recent predecessors, he’s more of an early-to-bed type. Here’s how Biden is settling into his new job. https://t.co/FdCGtxPXkM — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2021

He “sometimes adds a log himself to keep it going.” Yep — someone actually wrote this for a story in the news section. A Newsweek story was even puffier.

Joe Biden, playing as Luigi, wins in Mario Kart race against granddaughter at Camp David https://t.co/qUUGJINyh4 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 15, 2021

The details provided in the Newsweek piece are really something: “Biden sat on the right as Luigi, and Naomi is Princess Peach on the left … Despite not being at the same gaming level as his granddaughter, the commander-in-chief came out victorious.”

It adds this quote from Naomi Biden: “Secret service made an exception and let him drive himself!!!!”

Puff pieces like this are fine except, A.) they weren’t extended to the previous administration in any capacity and, B.) they occur in the current backdrop of COVID-19 and a relief package that continues to be delayed, as noted by journalist David Sirota:

Biden is at Camp David, the Senate just put itself on recess, and there still hasn’t been a vote in the new Congress on “immediate” $2,000 checks for a starving nation. https://t.co/OeFzpMXBW1 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) February 15, 2021

Then there’s the situation regarding now-former deputy White House press secretary TJ Ducklo, who threatened to “destroy” Politico reporter Tara Palmeri for pursuing a story on his relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. Ducklo accused Palmeri of being “jealous” of the relationship and promised to destroy her reputation if she went ahead and published the story.

The threat was in direct violation of President Biden’s earlier decree about collegiality in the workplace. “I am not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot … on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” he said on Jan. 20.

The Ducklo incident would seem to have been an easy one for the Biden team to handle, especially given that it involved a female reporter. But Ducklo got only a one-week suspension initially. As White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiOvernight Defense: NATO expanding troops in Iraq Biden immigration bill reveals hardened battle lines in post-Trump era Cruz takes hits at home for leaving during crisis MORE tweeted last week, after the story broke: “TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President.”

Then, after facing pressure around its decision to suspend Ducklo instead of firing him based on the president’s unambiguous rule, Ducklo “resigned” over the weekend. And when Psaki was asked about it on Tuesday, the answer was a doozy. “I think the president leads by example, and I try to do the same,” she explained to reporters. “On Saturday, when we announced that TJ Ducklo had resigned his position — something we all agreed was the right path forward — I made clear that every day, we’re going to meet the standard set out by the president in treating others with dignity and respect.”

Psaki concluded by saying Ducklo is “no longer employed here, and I think that speaks for itself.”

But herein lies the rub: Psaki, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield Kate BedingfieldStrong words but weak response when a Biden aide breaks the rules White House press aide suspended for threatening Politico reporter NY Times editorial board knocks Biden’s use of executive actions MORE and Biden senior adviser Anita Dunn were all made aware by Politico of the Ducklo-Palmeri conversation on Jan. 21. And if not for a Vanity Fair article on the incident, the three women apparently were prepared to let Ducklo skate without even a suspension — because, otherwise, they would have acted on the information at the time.

The media’s outrage machine, which was in full force during Kayleigh McEnany’s and Sarah Sanders Sarah SandersHouse Republican condemns anti-Trump celebrities during impeachment hearing Sarah Sanders on Trump’s reported war dead criticism: ‘Those comments didn’t happen’ Sarah Sanders memoir reportedly says Trump joked she should hook up with Kim Jong Un MORE‘s tenures as Trump White House press secretaries, whenever this kind of spinning occurred, apparently has been turned off when Psaki does the same thing. Those who made a show of past White House press briefings, with contrived confrontations to make themselves the story, aren’t shouting from atop their Trump-era soapboxes.

But it was the following situation on Valentine’s Day that sums up the whole performance of many — certainly not all — in the press at this moment.

Biden and the first lady took a stroll on the North Lawn on Friday, along with their two dogs. The press had an opportunity to ask about COVID-19 relief, the thousands of jobs lost as a result of Biden’s executive order regarding the Keystone pipeline, his broken promise about reopening schools by redefining “reopening” as just one day a week of in-classroom teaching. In other words, plenty of questions to ask — but here’s what we got:

“What inspired you to do this?” one reporter asked of Jill Biden Jill BidenThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Mars rover prepares for landing Jill Biden to give her first interview as first lady to Kelly Clarkson Free community college requires new paths to four-year institutions MORE, regarding large hearts placed on the lawn with messages of unity and healing.

“Next time bring us coffee too!” one journalist shouted.

“Which one is the old one?” another journalist asked of the president’s dogs.

“I’ll bring the donuts next time if you come back” someone else in the press gallery offered.

There was one semi-serious question, concerning Biden’s thoughts about former President Trump Donald TrumpThune: Trump allies partaking in ‘cancel culture’ by punishing senators who voted to convict Biden administration open to restarting nuclear talks with Iran Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors MORE‘s impeachment. The 46th president then proceeded to give his cup of coffee to a member of the press, who happily accepted it.

All this in the middle of a pandemic. And not one late-night host touched it.

The fun continued on Tuesday night during a CNN town hall that included the president claiming that the coronavirus vaccine hadn’t been available when he took office, a claim CNN host Anderson Cooper didn’t push back on. But the first doses were injected into Americans’ arms five weeks before Biden took office, doses that included the president-elect himself receiving shots in December and January, respectively. And even if making the argument that he was speaking about vaccine inventory, it should be noted that the U.S. was approaching 1 million doses a day when the transition from Trump to Biden occurred on Jan. 20.

Joe Biden falsely claims “we didn’t have the vaccine when we came into office” during CNN town hall. Fact: The first shots occurred on Dec. 14 and one million doses were being administered per day when he took office on Jan. 20. pic.twitter.com/rvUviTfamg — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 17, 2021

The honeymoon continues for the new president and his administration. It’s a honeymoon that many in the not-so-objective Fourth Estate are likely to happily extend not just through Biden’s first 100 days but through his entire first term.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist for The Hill.

