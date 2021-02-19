https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-president-biden-is-repeating-his-previously-debunked-talking-point-on-vaccines/

Here he goes again. . .

This has been debunked — repeatedly — but that didn’t stop President Joe Biden from once again claiming that the Trump administration “had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country” and that they “failed to order enough vaccines”:

BIDEN: “Just over four weeks ago, America had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country. My predecessor, as my mother would say, ‘failed to order enough vaccines,’ failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots… That changed the moment we took office.” pic.twitter.com/TVo4tBEKyb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

In short, “Um, no”:

The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler linked to his previous fact check on this that gave President Biden 2 Pinnochios:

We fact-checked similar statements by VP Harris –> https://t.co/nBR4eSgdgI https://t.co/7HS9TUTPye — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 19, 2021

As a matter of fact, the Trump plan was already beating his “own goal of a million a day before he came into office”:

Vaccines were already exceeding Biden’s own goal of a million a day before he came into office. https://t.co/Ku7JqyIq6R — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2021

And “he knows this is s lie”:

Biden knows this is a lie.

He knows we know it’s a lie.

And yet he’s still lying because he also knows the media will not hold him accountable. Then again, I’m not sure he knows what planet he’s on so maybe this is more about his handlers. https://t.co/nzM2X0EznS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 19, 2021

Or, as CNN would call it, this is the new “big lie”:

Make the lie as big as you can. Tell it until everyone’s numb. Repeat. https://t.co/hoPvFZQvQk — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 19, 2021

Exit question: Will the media even care?

I could tweet about how this isn’t true and the media doesn’t care, but that would just be cliche. https://t.co/ybMpWCYXQh — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) February 19, 2021

We know the answer to that one.

