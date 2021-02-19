https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/ready-we-wouldve-loved-a-military-stand-down-order-at-fort-hood-back-in-2009-jason-buttrill-joins-chad-prather

Jason Buttrill, Glenn Beck’s writer and chief researcher, joined the <a href=”https://get.blazetv.com/chad-prather/” target=”_blank”>”Chad Prather Show”</a> last week and discussed what a military stand-down order is and whether or not the current 60-day stand-down order is justified in the context of the events that unfolded on Jan. 6.

Jason, a Marine Corps veteran, recalled the usage of stand-down orders applying in a situation like when a military vehicle needed to be serviced. He explained that a stand-down order would be issued and the team would take a few days and repair the vehicles.</p><p> “It’s like when your car is recalled and needs to be serviced,” Jason explained.

According to Jason, the Department of Homeland Security justified bringing in the equivalent of two military divisions to safeguard the inauguration with “online chatter” as the reason.

On Feb. 4, a 60-day military stand down was issued, ordering military leaders to spend time talking to troops in an effort to “weed out extremism in their ranks.” The decision was made after a number of military members were implicated as having <a href=”https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pentagon-defense-stand-down-military-extremism-in-troops-ranks” target=”_blank”>participated in the Jan. 6 riot </a>at the <a href=”https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/capitol-protests” target=”_blank”>U.S. Capitol</a>.

“We would have loved a military stand-down order at <a href=”https://www.nytimes.com/2014/04/09/us/at-fort-hood-wrestling-with-label-of-terrorism.html” target=”_blank”>Fort Hood</a> back in 2009,” Jason said, referring to the tragic day Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan admitted to shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is great) just before opening fire and killing 13 unarmed Americans.

“They didn’t even want to call [the Fort Hood shooting] terrorism. They wanted to call it workplace violence,” Jason said.

Watch the clip to hear more from Jason and Chad. Can’t watch? Download the <a href=”https://apple.co/2WTaSUp” target=”_blank”>podcast.</a>

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad's comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

