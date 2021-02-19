https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/19/well-bye-oakley-union-elementary-school-district-board-president-resigns-after-members-caught-trashing-and-threatening-parents/

As Twitchy readers know, Oakley Union Elementary school board members were caught trashing, smearing, and even threatening parents when they didn’t think anyone was listening. Rule of thumb folks, if there is a microphone anywhere nearby, someone could always be listening. That’s not paranoia, that’s reality.

Sounds like their president has stepped down but really they all should.

The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees has resigned after being caught on video making disparaging comments about parents during a live public meeting. https://t.co/aeqN06ifoN — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 19, 2021

From nbcbayarea.com:

President of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees has resigned after being caught on video making disparaging comments about parents during a live public meeting Wednesday night. Lisa Brizendine, the now former board president, was swiftly removed from the district’s website after news of her resignation was released to the public Thursday evening. Superintendent Greg Hetrick was describing a proposal to limit public meeting comments to three-minute audio clips made in advance when trustee Richie Masadas noted, “It’s easy to hide behind a screen.”

Accusing parents of wanting their babysitters back? Threatening to ‘f*ck them up.’ Insinuating they use weed? Yeah, these are the people making decisions about YOUR KIDS’ education and when they can all get back in the classroom.

These are the people keeping your kids out of school, folks.

If this doesn’t scare the Hell out of this country we’re not sure what will.

Shame on all of them. None of them gives a s**t about the children. #kidsbelonginschool — Denise H Gibson (@ChicagoMamaG) February 19, 2021

Clearly, they don’t.

Every one of them making these grotesque disparaging remarks should resign. They have demonstrated a lack of caring about their students, a lack of commitment to the community they were elected to serve, and a completely duplicitous nature by first asking “are we alone?” — Skeptical (@Ohpuhleeze1) February 19, 2021

Yup.

Every single one of these school board members need to be removed. Schools need to open NOW. All state Depts. of Education should issue emergency teaching certificates for substitutes if teachers refuse to go back. Cut off salaries too. That would help. https://t.co/1UvHvIpGTM — SkootersMom 🇺🇸❤️ (@uswpam11) February 19, 2021

The one board member who threatened to ‘f*ck up’ a parent after calling them a ‘b*tch’ has since deleted her Twitter account and locked her Instagram account.

Huh, now why oh why would she do that.

***

