BIDEN: “Just over four weeks ago, America had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country. My predecessor, as my mother would say, ‘failed to order enough vaccines,’ failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots… That changed the moment we took office.” pic.twitter.com/TVo4tBEKyb
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021
When Biden entered office, 1 million people per day were receiving the vaccine, including Biden himself.
