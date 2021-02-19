https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/four-democrat-governors-given-pass-sending-sickly-covid-spreaders-nursing-homes-like-gov-cuomo/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is in hot water after sending thousands of COVID patients into nursing homes and long-term care facilities and then lying about if for months.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo was not alone.

Four other Democrat governors also signed orders like Cuomo to send sickly COVID patients back to nursing homes where thousands of seniors were killed from the coronavirus.



(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)

TRENDING: Happening Today: Supreme Court Set to Consider Whether Trump Voter Fraud Cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan Can Proceed

An updated study revealed 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to tens of thousands of deaths in US Nursing Homes!

That is a bloodbath!!

Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Only 0.6% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 45% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.

These five Democrat governors sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

Via Jordan Schachtel at Medium.

Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York state.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in California.

Democrat Governor Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania

Democrat Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan.

So why is Cuomo the only governor getting attacked for this deadly policy?

When will these other Democrat leaders be charged with the deaths of tens of thousands of US citizens?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

