https://www.dailywire.com/news/why-we-should-worry-that-kamala-harris-is-already-taking-foreign-calls-on-bidens-behalf

According to the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris has started to take phone calls on behalf of President Joe Biden.

A White House briefing room announcement titled, “Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France,” stated:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance. Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world. They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together. The Vice President thanked President Macron for his leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France’s contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

President Joe Biden previously spoke with President Macron on January 24, in which they discussed “bilateral ties,” Biden’s “commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union,” and the “need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, in tackling common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and the global economic recovery.” In addition, they “agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Sahel.”

On January 21, Vice President Harris spoke with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 21. According to the Daily Mail, Harris also had her “first call with a foreign leader as vice president” on February 1st, speaking with Canadian Prime Minister “Justin Trudeau on COVID, climate change and diversity.”

“According to a readout from Trudeau’s office, Harris ‘recalled fondly’ her years as a high school student in Montreal, and the two also discussed trade policies between the nations and ‘avoiding the unintended consequences of Buy America policies,’” the Daily Mail reported.

News that Kamala Harris was taking calls on behalf of the president less than one month into his administration raised eyebrows, especially since Biden described himself as a “transition candidate” while on the campaign trail.

According to the New York Post, it wasn’t until the second year of Trump’s presidency that Vice President Pence took a foreign call. “A review of press notices from Pence’s final year in office reveals no readouts of direct calls with the leaders of foreign nations,” the report said. During his time as Vice President, Pence spoke with Justin Trudeau in 2019 and with the Argentinian and Australian presidents in 2017. He spoke with Colombia’s president in 2018 and 2019, with Iraq’s prime minister in 2018 and with Ukraine’s president in 2019.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden had still not called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“His first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu. It will be soon. I don’t have an exact date for you but it is soon. Stay tuned,” Psaki said.

“Israel is of course an ally. Israel is a country where we have an important strategic security relationship and our team is fully engaged, not at the head of state level quite yet, but very soon, but our team is fully engaged and having constant conservations at many levels with the Israelis,” she added, with speculation swirling around Biden’s decision not to contact one of the United States’ closest allies after almost one month in office.

The combination of Kamala Harris — a deeply unpopular candidate during the primaries whose radicalism is being actively masked by a suddenly-adoring legacy media — and Joe Biden — whose entire career has been a string of foreign policy failures — should worry conservatives and moderates alike as the Biden/Harris (or should I say Harris/Biden) administration fleshes out their global agenda, which seems to involve handing the reins to Kamala Harris far earlier than anyone could have predicted.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

