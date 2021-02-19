https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/woke-world-council-churches-declares-war-israel/

(CALDRON POOL) – World Council of “Churches” (WCC) Commission moderator of International Affairs, Frank Chikane, equated Israel with demons in a recent online address.

Chikane told those in attendance that he was “convinced that [Palestine] is dealing with the same demons we dealt with in South Africa. Except that in their case the demons have invited other demons to make their struggle much more difficult… It’s almost like the whole world is against the Palestinians; nobody cares.”

He then asserted his belief that “the whole world seems to be conspiring against them. Trump’s administration came with what was called the deal of the century; which was really an entrenchment of the oppression and brutalization of the people of Palestine, permanently robbing them of their rights.”

