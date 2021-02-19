https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/women-dressed-grannies-get-covid-19-vaccine/

(KING 5) – Two women tried to get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by disguising themselves as “grannies,” an Orange County health official said Thursday.

Somehow, they had been successful getting their first dose, Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said during a news conference.

Dr. Pino said the women wore bonnets, gloves, glasses and “the whole thing” to appear older and said they were probably “in their 20s.” He said he didn’t know how the women were able to get their first shot.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

