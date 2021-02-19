https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/wuhan-lab-cause-covid-19-claims-award-winning-scientist/

(NATIONAL PULSE) – A new study from renowned University of Hamburg researcher Roland Wiesendanger concludes the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the “cause” of COVID-19. The February study argues against two prevailing theories that COVID-19 was transmitted to humans either via a wet market or a lab accident.

“To date, there is no scientifically based rigorous evidence for either mentioned theories,” Wiesendanger, a three-time recipient of the prestigious European Research Council grant.

Wiesendanger’s 105-page report continues, asking: “is the current global crisis actually the result of a coincidence in nature – a coincidental mutation of a coronavirus a bat with the assistance of an intermediate host – or the result of a Scientist carelessness when carrying out the project is high-risk research with global pandemic potential?”

