https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/youtube-removes-interview-president-trump-citing-presidential?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

YouTube this week censored a recent interview with former President Donald Trump, claiming the video violated its new standards regarding allegations of election fraud.

The interview, conducted by Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, included claims by Trump that he himself was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. Trump has repeatedly insisted that widespread voter fraud and vote-rigging tipped the scales in favor of Joe Biden during the race.

YouTube told the Epoch Times that it removed the video due to violations of its “presidential election integrity policy.” The company developed that policy following the 2020 election, forbidding content producers from posting videos alleging that voter fraud changed the outcome of the most recent presidential election.

“We have clear Community Guidelines that govern what videos may stay on YouTube,” the tech company told the Times, “and we enforce our Community Guidelines consistently, regardless of speaker and without regard to political viewpoints.”

YouTube’s new election integrity policy forbids uploads of new videos alleging widespread election fraud in 2020, though the policy does not apply to earlier videos in which Democrats alleged that Trump stole the 2016 election by way of “Russian collusion.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

