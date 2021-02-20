https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/54-voters-say-biden-puppet-radical-left/

The American people know the truth.

According to a new Rasmussen poll, 54% of voters think Joe Biden is a “puppet” of the radical left.

Agree or Disagree: “Joe Biden’s not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be. He’s a puppet of the radical left”? 1000 Nat LV’s – Agree % / Disagree %

Democrats – 27% / 68%

Unaffiliated – 54% / 37%

Republicans – 82% / 12%

All Voters – 54% / 40% Weighted D38,R36,IND26 https://t.co/lOgDgVbwL1 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 19, 2021

From Rasmussen:

TRENDING: “Never Mistake My Quiet for Inaction” – Sidney Powell Speaks Out After SCOTUS Meetings Friday on Election Fraud — Expects Orders and Opinions Next Week

Less than a month after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, most voters believe the Democrat is “a puppet of the radical left” and not the moderate “nice guy” he was portrayed as being during the election campaign. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say they agree with this statement: “Joe Biden’s not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be. He’s a puppet of the radical left.” Forty percent (40%) of voters disagree.

On Thursday, Biden called an early lid due to snow.

Yet Kamala Harris kept her schedule.

Is Kamala taking over?

She is also beginning to take calls from foreign leaders.

The American people see what’s happening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

