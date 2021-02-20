https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/accuweather-expects-50-billion-economic-damage-winter-storms-pound-u-s/

(ZEROHEDGE) – As power generation returns to the grid and lights turn on for millions of customers in Texas, the historic rolling blackouts, Arctic blast, and winter storms may have cost billions of dollars in economic damage. But the damage wasn’t limited to Texas, explained AccuWeather. The total damage and economic loss of the winter storms are estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars across the country.

AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers said the latest batch of major winter storms had wreaked havoc in Texas and across the country. He estimates total damage and economic loss could amount to $45 and $50 billion. This comes as the US economy is on life support through fiscal and monetary injections.

For some perspective, AccuWeather estimates the 2020 hurricane season, one of the most active on record, cost between $60-$65 billion.

