https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-liberals-radical-abuse-of-power/2021/02/20/id/1010831

The unending pursuit to “get Trump” is ultimately threatening to put democracy at risk, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz.

“If [Donald] Trump was as guilty as people say he is, the crimes would be obvious,” Dershowitz told “Saturday Report.”

“They would be there. You wouldn’t have to search for them. The lawsuits would be there.”

Dershowitz was responding to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the NAACP, which is suing Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani for allegedly conspiring with hate groups before the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, using the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

“I think the KKK lawsuit will be thrown out of court,” Dershowitz told host Carl Higbie of the continuing anti-Trump effort of “looking for crimes.”

“And the NAACP should remember that if they can use it against Trump, opponents of the NAACP will be able to use that very same statute against the NAACP and other African American organizations like Black Lives Matter and others.

“So, be careful when you invoke laws like that so vague and open ended.”

Dershowitz, author of “Cancel Culture: The Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process,” said cancel culture has changed more than media narratives, it has polarized two sides of political discourse, perhaps beyond repair.

“Good, decent liberals don’t abuse the law: They are opening minded, they have tolerance, they are willing to listen to opposing point of views,” Dershowitz, a noted liberal and defender of civil liberties, told Higbie. “The problem is, under Trump, as a result of the hatred for Trump, many who were formerly liberals have moved over the intolerant, radical movement.”

Professor Laurence Tribe “was one of them,” Dershowitz said, rebuking Tribe’s recent remark that Trump will be busy with lawsuits for the rest of his life.

“He used to be a liberal, now he’s given up all his liberal ideologies and moved to radicalism,” Dershowitz continued. “He doesn’t care about due process, doesn’t care about free speech, doesn’t care about any of the things that I identify ones as liberals.”

Dershowitz added, “too many people have followed that course and turned from liberalism – which was a good thing.”

“It’s like conservatism: You can be a liberal and a conservative at the same time, if you believe in civil liberties,” Dershowitz said. “But, if you become a radical leftist or a radical right-winger, you give up on process. You give up on free speech. You don’t need to have opposing points of view, because, ‘you know the truth.’ You don’t need due process, because, ‘you know that Trump’s guilty.’

“You know who did it. If it’s somebody on the other side, they’re guilty. If it’s somebody on your side, they’re innocent.

“That’s the end of democracy when we give up our due process and free speech.”

