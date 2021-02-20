https://justthenews.com/nation/americans-still-face-electricity-and-water-issues-cold-temperatures-ease?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Areas of the southern U.S. recently slammed with cold weather and related issues experienced higher temperatures on Saturday, though thousands of Americans were still without electricity, and many lacked clean water.

Storms left in excess of 300,000 people in the U.S. still lacking electricity on Saturday, with many of them located in the states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the Associated Press.

More than 50,000 Oregon electricity customers lacked electricity after longer than a week had elapsed since an ice storm impacted the electric grid, according to the outlet—while Portland General Electric had aimed to to restore power to all but 15,000 customers by Friday night, it found more damage in previously inaccessible places.

West Virginians were facing power problems as approximately 44,000 people still lacked electricity following ice storms that occurred on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 and more than 3,200 people were working to restore power on Saturday, according to the wire service.

Passenger flights at Memphis International Airport began again on Saturday after getting nixed on Friday due to water pressure issues. While the issues still had not been fixed, temporary restrooms had been set up, according to AP.

“The Saturday thaw after 11 days of freezing temperatures in Oklahoma City left residents with burst water pipes, inoperable wells and furnaces knocked out of operation by brief power blackouts,” the outlet noted.

