https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/apologist-ken-hams-response-atheists-skeptics-scoff-noahs-ark/

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Apologist Ken Ham, CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis, is no stranger to making headlines as he embraces innovative and uncommon ways of spreading the Christian faith.

But he attracted an entirely new level of international attention when he opened the Ark Encounter in 2016, a lifesize replica of Noah’s Ark, located in Williamstown, Kentucky.

Ham, author of the new book “Will They Stand: Parenting Kids to Face the Giants,” recently shared with the “Edifi With Billy Hallowell” podcast the path that led him to build the 510-foot long structure, and his quest to help people better understand scripture.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

