https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/armed-customer-opens-fire-inside-new-orleans-gun-store-3-dead-including-perp-developing/
About The Author
Related Posts
Chick Corea passes away…
February 11, 2021
Italian government on brink of collapse…
January 13, 2021
Jen Psaki homophobic tweet…
February 3, 2021
Covid cases lowest since October… Chart
February 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy