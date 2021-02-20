https://citizenfreepress.com/column-2/asian-hate-crime-in-queens-caught-on-video/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 52-year-old Asian woman violently shoved yesterday in Flushing, Queens. Witness says assailant threw box of spoons at her, yelling slurs before he shoved her. She blacked out, needed stitches on her forehead. Tonight at 11p #StopAsianHateCrimes #ProtectOurElders pic.twitter.com/39FGzlKT7I
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 18, 2021
52-year-old Asian woman violently shoved yesterday in Flushing, Queens. Witness says assailant threw box of spoons at her, yelling slurs before he shoved her. She blacked out, needed stitches on her forehead.
China Macs powerful speech pic.twitter.com/E69gKYdjPc
— SF Streets (@Sfstreets415) February 18, 2021