https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-begins-releasing-25000-illegals-into-u-s-cities/
About The Author
Related Posts
Leftists explode over ‘different category’ for transgender athletes…
February 5, 2021
Here’s the spliced and diced ‘Capitol Siege’ video used by democrats…
February 10, 2021
Trump plots ‘revenge tour’…
February 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy