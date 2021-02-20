https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/20/biden-gets-busted-again-in-another-vaccine-lie-even-the-wapo-calls-it-out-n330148
About The Author
Related Posts
Big Tech Is Playing With Fire — Young Tech Entrepreneurs Seem to Have Short Political Memories
January 10, 2021
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 66: The 'Ga. #SuitcaseGate, Undoing, and Grinch Newsom' Edition
December 4, 2020
Maggie Haberman is Having a Holiday Meltdown; Someone Give Her a Gelt
December 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy