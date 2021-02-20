https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539716-biden-sparks-twitter-debate-over-pronunciation-of-midwest-supermarket

President BidenJoe BidenREAD: House Democrats’ mammoth COVID-19 relief bill House panel unveils .9T relief package Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE on Friday sparked a Twitter debate over the pronunciation of Midwest supermarket chain Meijer.

Biden gave remarks at a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Friday afternoon, as he was discussing how his administration began shipping COVID-19 vaccines to local pharmacies across the country.

“Here in Michigan, that’s already more than 220 pharmacies, like Rite Aid and Meijers, in more than 130 Michigan cities,” Biden said. “And that’s just the beginning. It’s only been four weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users quickly picked up on Biden’s pronunciation of the Michigan-based grocery chain. Jonathan Oosting, a reporter for Bridge Michigan, tweeted that Biden technically mispronounced Meijer by pluralizing it.

“I’d like to see some flash polling on this. Technically, the President mispronounced Meijer by pluralizing it. But it’s common usage for a lot of Michigan folks who might hear it as a statement of solidarity. Ope!” Oosting tweeted.

I’d like to see some flash polling on this. Technically, the President mispronounced Meijer by pluralizing it. But it’s common usage for a lot of Michigan folks who might hear it as a statement of solidarity. Ope! https://t.co/H2KxD8bux0 — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) February 19, 2021

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerMichigan Democrat Dingell on violent rhetoric: ‘I’ve had men in front of my house with assault weapons’ Top Cuomo aide apologized to Democrats, says ‘we froze’ in withholding COVID-19 data Michigan Senate leader claims Capitol riot ‘wasn’t Trump people’ MORE (D) responded to Oosting’s tweet, saying “If there were only vaccines at one Meijer, he would have been incorrect. However, many Meijer stores have vaccines — many MEIJERS”

ADVERTISEMENT

If there were only vaccines at one Meijer, he would have been incorrect. However, many Meijer stores have vaccines — many MEIJERS https://t.co/6gLW8dzL3P — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 19, 2021

State Sen. Jim Ananich (D), who is the Democratic leader of the state Senate, tweeted “That’s right @POTUS remember pop, yooper, Flint Coneys and MeijerS”

That’s right @POTUS remember pop, yooper, Flint Coneys and MeijerS — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) February 20, 2021

Rep. Peter Meijer Peter MeijerWill the post-Trump GOP party be coming anytime soon? Michigan GOP committee deadlocks on resolution to censure Meijer over impeachment vote Here are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump MORE (R-Mich.), who’s father Hank Meijer co-chairs the company, declined to comment on the proper pronunciation.

“For the record, no comment,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the record, no comment. https://t.co/3DpRWcxFjx — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 19, 2021

Some users quickly responded to Meijer’s tweet. Political strategist Rory Cooper, for instance, tweeted “Team Meijers and Team Michigander.”

Team Meijers and Team Michigander — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Meijers and Team Michigander — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 19, 2021

The first Meijer opened in 1934 in Greenville, Mich., according to the grocery chain’s website. Meijer owns over 245 stores across six states in the Midwest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

