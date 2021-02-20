https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/tired-messing-maricopa-county-board-supervisors-efforts-dodge-delay-forensic-audit-2020-election-results-arizona-senate-passes-bill-granting-right-subpoena-record/

Arizona’s Senate is done messing around with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. On Thursday the Senate updated the state’s law granting them the ability to subpoena election records like ballots and tabulating equipment and ignore any laws to the contrary.

Arizona’s Senate has been blocked, dodged, sued, and delayed by the state’s most populous county, Maricopa County. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is just not going to provide the Senate what the Senate wants and the Senate is apparently tired of it.

As we’ve reported previously, after being subpoenaed by the Arizona Senate and then suing the Senate to prevent a Senate audit of their 2020 election results, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) agreed to have an audit if they could pick the auditors. The two firms they picked they claimed were the only two who were certified by the governmental body the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC). However, we found that these firms were not certified at the time they were selected by the MCBOS:

The MCBOS went ahead and hired the firms they wanted to perform their audit but the audits were never structured to find any suspected fraud in the county. The validity of the 2 million ballots in the county was never even considered in the programs reportedly used by these audit firms:

This is probably why these audits were set up the way they were (so no fraud would be identified). The auditors came to Phoenix and performed their work and some patriots found out that they could be observed on cameras in the facility where they were doing the work. These patriots watched and even sent a couple of individuals down to the center to check things out late one night. These individuals were greeted with a network that was labeled “f##k you”.

And as we reported on Friday, the audits were unprofessional in other areas as well:

On Thursday the Arizona Senate said enough.

The Arizona Senate passed a bill Thursday that would grant the Arizona legislature the authority to subpoena election records like ballots and tabulating equipment, and ignore any laws to the contrary. The Senate passed Senate Bill 1408 on its third reading in the state’s upper chamber along a 16–14 party-line vote, with Republicans voting for and Democrats voting against. The bill amends a portion of the Arizona statutes such that county election equipment, systems and records, and other information that is under the control of county personnel “may not be deemed privileged information, confidential information, or other information protected from disclosure.” It also subjects such records to a subpoena and stipulates that they “must be produced” and the legislature’s authority to conduct related probes “may not be infringed by any other law.” The rule change is to be retroactive as of Dec. 31, 2019, meaning it would apply to records around the November election.

It’s been long enough. The MCBOS have done all they can to prevent the inevitable. Let’s now hope and pray the Senate has the courage to subpoena the ballots from the 2020 election and the wisdom to select and an entity with the ability to forensically audit all the ballots in Maricopa County and then identify the final results in the county based on valid ballots.

