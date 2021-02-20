https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-and-melinda-gates-give-140-million-to-bankroll-group-teaching-that-math-is-racist/
About The Author
Related Posts
Beware hidden spy pixels in your emails…
February 17, 2021
FBI, U.S. Attorney investigating Andrew Cuomo… Developing
February 17, 2021
‘Chris Wallace is widely disliked’…
January 20, 2021
Janet Yellen has already breached her ethics agreement…
February 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy