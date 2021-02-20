http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C4wYgXujnF8/

Border Patrol agents in Southern California rescued multiple migrants after they were abandoned by human smugglers. Agents found the migrants, including an unaccompanied juvenile, in near-freezing conditions.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents received information late Tuesday night from Mexican government officials about a group of migrants who illegally entered the United States and were abandoned by their human smugglers, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. The Mexican officials told the USBP Foreign Operations Branch the smugglers abandoned the migrants on Otay Mountain while they slept.

Tuesday, BORSTAR agents rescued a group of illegal migrants after their smuggler abandoned them while they slept. #BorderPatrol Foreign Operations Branch coordinated the rescue operation with Mexican Government officials. Read: https://t.co/eUBpGOdGWk pic.twitter.com/F1xRtdzf8g — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 19, 2021

Officials said the smugglers abandoned the migrants in near-freezing temperatures. High winds and lack of food and water added to the dangers, officials stated.

Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents responded to the call and began a search and rescue operation. After nearly three hours of searching on foot through the mountainous region, the BORSTAR team located the group of migrants.

The agents evaluated the migrants’ condition and determined they were ambulatory. They identified the migrants as Mexican nationals — two adult males and one 15-year-old male unaccompanied minor.

The agents provided the migrants with hand-warmers and warm fluids and then transported them to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

“Regardless of harsh weather conditions, our agents continue saving lives,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “I am very proud of their efforts.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, El Centro Station agents apprehended another group of migrants in the Jacumba Wilderness mountain region. The agents began evaluating the migrants and observed a female had difficulty standing and answering questions. The agent called for BORSTAR to provide medical assistance.

The responding BORSTAR agents noted the woman had a weak pulse. They began to administer intravenous fluids. After she responded to the treatment, the BORSTAR agent extracted her from the mountains.

The other agents marched the remaining migrants to Interstate 8. The march in the darkness took three hours, officials stated.

“The illegal aliens were evaluated once more and cleared to be transported,” El Centro officials stated. “The subjects stated they required no medical attention and were then transported to the El Centro Sector immigration rally point where they were expelled back to Mexico.”

The agents expelled the migrants to Mexico under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place under the Trump administration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

