https://www.oann.com/british-military-helps-health-care-workers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=british-military-helps-health-care-workers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

British health care workers on the front lines are getting a much needed helpful hand from the nation’s men and women in uniform. Medics are now working in public hospitals to help England’s National Health Service with backlog and burnout.

The NHS is still a lot busier than usual, and #OurNHSPeople are working hard caring for COVID and non-COVID patients, and vaccinating those most at risk. You can help too — stay at home to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. https://t.co/ZYYFNxwJXf 📷: @StGeorgesTrust / @PA pic.twitter.com/LMy0PFTIfn — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 19, 2021

The NHS said while COVID cases are dropping thanks to vaccinations, it is still overwhelmed with patients.

These deployed medics reportedly have vast pandemic management skills and have prior experience overseas, such as the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone.

Officials are calling the collaboration between the U.K.’s military and the NHS brilliant.

“They helped us with our vaccination centre. They’ve helped us at all levels, even in our command and control structure, we’ve learned from them on how to run, you know, in this pandemic,” Sue Page, chief executive at South Tees Hospitals said. “It’s been just a brilliant, brilliant relationship and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a road map out of lockdown on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

