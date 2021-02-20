https://www.oann.com/british-military-helps-health-care-workers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=british-military-helps-health-care-workers

FILE - In this Monday Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, people line up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London, one of the seven mass vaccination centers opened to the general public. Health officials around the world are racing to vaccinate enough people to stop the spread of the coronavirus -- but what qualifies as “enough” is still an open question. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

British health care workers on the front lines are getting a much needed helpful hand from the nation’s men and women in uniform. Medics are now working in public hospitals to help England’s National Health Service with backlog and burnout.

The NHS said while COVID cases are dropping thanks to vaccinations, it is still overwhelmed with patients.

These deployed medics reportedly have vast pandemic management skills and have prior experience overseas, such as the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone.

Officials are calling the collaboration between the U.K.’s military and the NHS brilliant.

“They helped us with our vaccination centre. They’ve helped us at all levels, even in our command and control structure, we’ve learned from them on how to run, you know, in this pandemic,” Sue Page, chief executive at South Tees Hospitals said. “It’s been just a brilliant, brilliant relationship and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a road map out of lockdown on Monday.

