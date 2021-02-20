https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/calif-school-board-members-caught-camera-mocking-worried-parents/

(NATIONAL FILE) – Members of a school board in California were caught on camera mocking parents who want to reopen schools, claiming they just “want their babysitters back.”

During a regular meeting of the Oakley Union Elementary School District, members of the School Board, not knowing that their meeting was open to the general public, began attacking parents who were concerned about the school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The insults began flying after Superintendent Greg Hetrick mentioned that a local district changed how they performed public comment, with citizens only allowed to send in 3 minute voicemails. The board members concurred that they should follow their lead, and began complaining about annoyed parents writing into them.

