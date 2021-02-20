https://www.ntd.com/live-q-cuomo-on-defense_569783.html

The Chinese government is using green politics as a way to alter US political policy. And in other news, NY governor Cuomo said he will aggressively target information about his nursing home scandal. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll be discussing these stories and others, and answering questions from the audience.

Crossroads is an Epoch Times show available on Facebook and YouTube.

