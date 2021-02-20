https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-spokeswoman-uses-texas-disaster-to-deflect-from-concentration-camp-accusations

A spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry deflected accusations that the communist regime is torturing Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps by mentioning the Texans suffering after a severe winter storm.

Hua Chunying denied that China is abusing Uyghurs during a lengthy press briefing Friday, and went on to claim that the debacle in Texas has reinforced the idea among the Chinese that their country “on the right path,” according to Reuters.

Chunying’s comment came in response to a journalist asking her about western nations demanding an investigation into allegations that China is subjecting religious minorities to deplorable human rights abuses in the country’s western Xinjiang region.

Chunying also accused Australia, Canada, and the United States of having historically committed genocide.

“Not to be wanting of food or clothing, not to be hungry or cold, this is the fundamental human right that is the most real,” Chunying said. “In the meantime in Texas … millions of people found themselves caught in the terrible situation of not having electricity and heating at home, a few tens of people even lost their lives because of this.”

“This gave the Chinese people a deeper appreciation for what is the real human right, and made us believe more strongly that China is on the right path. We are fully confident about our future,” she added. At least 21 people have been killed in Texas in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, and more than 4 million of them have suffered from widespread power outages.

Earlier this week, CNN published testimony from former detainees alleging horrific conditions in China’s concentration camps, including guards routinely gang raping the women.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Reports have recently surfaced of violent gang rape against religious minorities detained in Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang. Qelbinur Sidik, who was forced to teach inside the camps, made the allegations in an interview published by CNN this week. CNN’s report relied solely on the accounts of alleged witnesses. Sidik’s story begins by noting that a policewoman told her very early on that she had been assigned to investigate reports of rapes and torture taking place at the facility. Sidik said that the policewoman described to her how the male guards at the camp often bragged while drinking about how they “raped and tortured girls.” Sidik said that her first encounter with new detainees was approximately 100 men and women who were chained in shackles around their hands and feet. She said that even those that came in physically and mentally strong eventually were broken by the brutal system that the communist Chinese had installed in the camps, where an estimated nearly 2 million religious minorities are being detained. She said that she witnessed “horrific traged[ies]” while working at the camp where women were regularly “crying loudly.”

