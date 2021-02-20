https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chuck-schumer-suddenly-flip-flops-on-puerto-rican-statehood/

I Told You So: Schumer flops on Puerto Rico statehood pic.twitter.com/zbIGBfJ6RI — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 18, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quietly flipped on his position over Puerto Rican statehood this week, declaring his opposition to the idea after having endorsed it last year.

During a community Zoom meeting Thursday, Schumer said he now opposes Puerto Rican statehood. “I don’t agree with them, I’m not going to support their statehood bill,” Schumer said of legislation from Democrat Ritchie Torres that would open the door to Puerto Rico becoming a state.

Flash back to four months ago, however, and Schumer held the opposite position. “Believe me, on D.C. and Puerto Rico, particularly if Puerto Rico votes for it — D.C. already has voted for it and wants it — I’d love to make them states,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Joy Reid in October.

Schumer endorsed Puerto Rican statehood last fall as a threat to intimidate Republicans from confirming then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court weeks before the November election.

But I digress — AOC is of Puerto Rican ethnicity on both sides of her family, with her mother having been born in Puerto Rico. She represents a heavily Latino congressional district centered in the Bronx in New York City. There are over 700,000 residents in New York City of Puerto Rican heritage.

There is likely no issue that Chuck Schumer could advance legislatively that would assist him in separating AOC from her natural Puerto Rican constituency in the New York electorate.