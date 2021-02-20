https://redstatenation.com/video-californians-are-welcoming-kamala-harris-home-more-cameras-than-people/

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited their Los Angeles home this weekend, they returned for the first time since she took office.

Harris had initially planned to depart Thursday but was delayed by a snow and ice storm in Washington.

Many Presidential and vice-presidential visits to Los Angeles often result in traffic tie-ups as the Secret Service and local law enforcement block off roads to provide secure motorcade access.

No schedules or plans for road closures have been announced at this point, although there will be restrictions on air traffic, including media helicopters, over the area.

The real question remains why.

As TV stations were getting ready to film Kamala’s homecoming a record low turnout was not on the agenda.

In the video that was quickly pulled from the social networks, we can see Kamala Harris getting greeted by only two elderly neighbors.

Luckily we downloaded the video:

The Biden/Harris duo “broke” the record for most votes in history by getting more than 80 million votes.

But it’s hard to believe that they are the most popular duo after watching this video.

In contrast to Kamal’s welcoming party, President Trump was greeted by thousands of supporters during President’s day celebrations.

A large crowd gathered in West Palm Beach to show their support for Trump.

The event billed as a “peaceful and patriotic” pro-Trump rally, was held on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue, which is located near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

Image below:

Former President Donald Trump surprised his supporters by making an appearance at their Presidents Day rally.

