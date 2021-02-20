https://www.theblaze.com/news/computer-repair-shop-owner-sues-twitter-again

The former Delaware computer repair shop owner who found himself at the center of controversy involving Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, last year has taken new legal action against Twitter.

What are the details?

John Paul Mac Isaac filed a new lawsuit in federal court on Thursday against Twitter, claiming the social media platform defamed him by declaring that a New York Post story reporting the existence of the laptop included “hacked” material.

According to Mac Isaac, the classification damaged his reputation, forcing him, in part, to shut down his Delaware business.

“Plaintiff is not a hacker and the information obtained from the computer does not constitute hacked materials because Plaintiff lawfully gained access to the computer, first with the permission of its owner, Biden, and then, after Biden failed to retrieve the recovered data despite Plaintiff’s reuses, in accordance with the Mac Shop’s abandoned property police,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff, as a direct result of Defendant Twitter’s actions and statements, is now widely considered a hacker.”

Mac Isaac released a video last year stating that being labeled a “hacker” is a “death sentence in my industry.”

“For the record, I am not, nor have I ever been, a hacker,” Mac Isaac declared.

When the Post’s story broke last October — alleging the laptop proved Joe Biden knew about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings — Twitter swiftly moved to stop the story from circulating on its platform by claiming the story contained hacked material, thereby violating Twitter’s rules.

However, Mac Isaac has maintained that he did not hack anything. Instead, the Post obtained a copy of the laptop hard drive from Rudy Giuliani, who was given a copy by Mac Isaac. The computer repairman made copies of the hard drive when Biden never returned for the hardware.

Hunter Biden has never denied the laptop belonged to him, the Washington Examiner noted.

Anything else?

This is the second lawsuit that Mac Isaac has filed against Twitter.

The first lawsuit was thrown out by a judge last December over a lack of jurisdiction. That suit, also for defamation, demanded $500 million in damages.

The new lawsuit attempts to resolve the jurisdictional concerns by stating Twitter operates in Florida and that Twitter damaged Mac Isaac while he was conducting business in the Sunshine State.

The new lawsuit claims Twitter’s defamation caused damages of at least $75,000.

“Twitter’s actions and statements had the specific intent to communicate to its users, including its Florida resident users, that Plaintiff is a hacker and/or hacked the published materials,” the lawsuit states.

Mac Isaac also demands that Twitter “make a public retraction of all false statements and to issue a public apology.”

