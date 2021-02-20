https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/creepy-new-york-post-publishes-photo-of-sen-ted-cruzs-family-on-the-beach-in-cancun/

Apologies if this is old news to you, but Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico earlier this week while Texas was suffering from freezing temperatures and blackouts. He changed plans and flew back early, where he was greeted by a reporter there to document his walk of shame up the boarding ramp. The New York Times got hold of text messages in which Heidi Cruz invited others along. In the meantime, journalists like April D. Ryan have been spreading fake news that he and his family abandoned his dog to make the trip.

Politico noted that Cruz proved that the political scandal isn’t dead (Andrew Cuomo who?), and now journalists are proving that shame isn’t dead. Here’s the New York Post with stalker photos of Cruz’s family on the beach in Cancun without him.

Ted Cruz’s family seen soaking up the Cancun sun while Texas shivers https://t.co/aUIua1D0lC pic.twitter.com/0yIeiJqZcL — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2021

BREAKING: New York Post reporter soaking up the Cancun sun taking creepy pictures of a family while Texas shivers. https://t.co/RSyJ8z3NPD — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 20, 2021

This is creepy stalker-level shit. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 20, 2021

So the hell what? — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 20, 2021

Why is this anyone’s business? — Terry (@IrishTea1) February 20, 2021

Good for them. It’s what I’d be doing as well. — Just Dave (@hokieheel2) February 20, 2021

The Senate is closed, you’ll understand soon enough stalkers. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 20, 2021

The good guys are at it again. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) February 20, 2021

I was unaware they ran for office. — The Joey Liverwurst Experience™ (@JoeyLiverwurst) February 20, 2021

Can’t wait to talk to my grandchildren about this extremely historical/important news they’ll be reading in their history books. — Shane (@ShaneEl51447637) February 20, 2021

And Joe played Mario Kart. Where’s the outrage? — Henry Puppers (@HenryPuppers) February 20, 2021

This is called stalking…… — Brock Krause (@BrockKrause) February 20, 2021

Leave the family alone. It was Cruz’s job to help Texas not theirs. — Swp (@shari_pronobis) February 20, 2021

I don’t care. Stalking his family is unethical. — It’s Brently FREE ASSANGE & Save the kids (@cyre2067) February 20, 2021

This horse died three days ago. — Curt Harding (@curtharding) February 20, 2021

This is out of line. Be better. — Publius (@agent_maturin) February 20, 2021

I mean, he’s wrong and an idiot, but this is getting creepy — ATX ⚡, Chevy Bolt aficionado (@ATX_fight_club) February 20, 2021

Leave the children and wife out of this — Dianne (@dikell3) February 20, 2021

His wife and kids aren’t senators, they can do whatever they want. Senator Cruz has a responsibility to his constituents. — Girlgirl (@hrabos_m) February 20, 2021

I despise @tedcruz but this is wrong, delete this! Stay on target. — Kim Karlsen (@kimdrummer) February 20, 2021

Stalkers — Not a fan of either Party. (@ssjs2009) February 20, 2021

They are not Senators of a state in crisis. They can go and be wherever they want. — Lori m (@lori_miley) February 20, 2021

Apparently not. Unless everyone gets to leave Texas, no one gets to leave Texas.

Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun shows journalists can really dig into a story when they want to https://t.co/W30M3kDEDz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 19, 2021

