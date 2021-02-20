https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/20/creepy-new-york-post-publishes-photo-of-sen-ted-cruzs-family-on-the-beach-in-cancun/

Apologies if this is old news to you, but Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico earlier this week while Texas was suffering from freezing temperatures and blackouts. He changed plans and flew back early, where he was greeted by a reporter there to document his walk of shame up the boarding ramp. The New York Times got hold of text messages in which Heidi Cruz invited others along. In the meantime, journalists like April D. Ryan have been spreading fake news that he and his family abandoned his dog to make the trip.

Politico noted that Cruz proved that the political scandal isn’t dead (Andrew Cuomo who?), and now journalists are proving that shame isn’t dead. Here’s the New York Post with stalker photos of Cruz’s family on the beach in Cancun without him.

Apparently not. Unless everyone gets to leave Texas, no one gets to leave Texas.

