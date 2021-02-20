https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/crowdstrike-firm-center-russia-collusion-scam-next-involved-china-linked-electric-panda-hacker-tale-now-relevant-today/

For years the Democrats and their Big Media and the Deep State claimed that Russia had hacked the DNC and obtained the emails later released by Wikileaks. The story started with a crafty Washington Post reporter, Ellen Nakashima, who claimed in June 2016 that the Russians hacked the DNC database and stole Trump opposition research:

Russian hackers penetrated DNC database, stole Trump oppo research file https://t.co/qIAvAVH4nT — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) June 14, 2016

Nakashima was one of the first, if not the first, to claim in writing Russian hacking of the DNC. The Deep State pundit reported that the firm Crowdstrike had uncovered this information.

Nakashima reported:

Russian government hackers penetrated the computer network of the Democratic National Committee and gained access to the entire database of opposition research on GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to committee officials and security experts who responded to the breach.

Nakashima broadcast the Crowdstrike name in her post as the firm which uncovered the Russian hacking:

“It’s the job of every foreign intelligence service to collect intelligence against their adversaries,” said Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike, the cyber firm called in to handle the DNC breach and a former head of the FBI’s cyber division. He noted that it is extremely difficult for a civilian organization to protect itself from a skilled and determined state such as Russia.

Unfortunately for Nakashima, the Crowdstrike claim in her June 2016 reporting has been all but debunked. Yaacov Apelbaum dissected the Crowdstrike claim and offered ample evidence of its bogus nature (See Who Done It?)

Here was our post on Nakashima:

In February 2020, 60 Minutes tried to rehabilitate Crowdstrike while bashing The Gateway Pundit and President Trump using misrepresentations to support their accusations:

But it was all for naught when in May of 2020 the testimony of Crowdstrike’s Shaun Henry in front of Congress was finally released to the public after the Democrats withheld this testimony for months from the American public. Henry, in his testimony, claimed that he had no evidence that Russia hacked and stole the DNC’s emails and sent them to WikiLeaks. It was all a tall tale:

Last April Crowdstrike was again working with the US Intel community, this time regarding hackers from China. According to far-left Politico:

Nearly 40 U.S. contracting facilities with access to classified information have been targeted by a hacking group with suspected ties to the Chinese government since Feb. 1, according to a bulletin disseminated to contractors by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency on Wednesday. The bulletin, obtained by Politico, is marked “unclassified/for official use only” and warns that DCSA’s cyber division detected nearly 600 “inbound and outbound connections” from “highly likely Electric Panda cyber threat actors” targeting 38 cleared contractor facilities, including those specializing in health care technology. “Electric Panda” is not a widely accepted designation for a state-sponsored hacking group, cyber experts said, but the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has attributed Electric Panda to the Chinese government, the bulletin notes. The term “connections” is also pretty vague, experts noted, but former National Security Agency researcher Dave Aitel said the detection of both inbound and outbound activity likely means the U.S. managed to penetrate the command and control machines that Electric Panda was using.

Cleared contractor facilities often receive warnings about hacking attempts from the FBI and DCSA, but the notices rarely attribute the malicious activity to a specific group or nation-state as the DCSA did with Electric Panda, one employee at a firm that contracts for the intelligence community said. The warning comes as tensions rise between the U.S. and China over the spread of Covid-19, with U.S. intelligence agencies examining the possibility that the virus was accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan. There is currently no evidence to support that theory, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO on Thursday. Now, who are we to believe? Is this another tall tale related to Crowdstrike with ulterior motives or is this one legitimate? Were these hackers involved in the 2020 election if indeed they are real? What is really the story here?



